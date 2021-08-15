MILTON, Ga. — Milton police assisted U.S. Marshals track down a woman wanted for kidnapping July 29.
Alivia Franzone, 32, was nabbed at her mother’s New Fawn Lane residence. The 61-year-old mother, Flora Denise Smith, refused to open the door for officers and marshals when they arrived to her home. She claimed Franzone had moved to Michigan months ago.
The federal agents forced their way into the house and found Franzone inside, according to police. They arrested Smith for hindering the apprehension of a criminal.
Franzone was wanted on charges out of Baltimore, Maryland. According to local news outlets, U.S. Marshals declared the socialite one of Maryland’s Most Wanted earlier this year. Authorities said she’s been on the lam since November 2020 for allegedly abducting her 6-year-old daughter and fleeing the state.
