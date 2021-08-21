MILTON, Ga. — A verbal dispute between a juvenile customer and an attendant at the Shell convenience store along Bethany Bend led to a police call Aug. 5.

The gas station clerk said the 16-year-old customer became upset when he would not exchange several of the juvenile’s $1 bills for larger bills. The teen berated the clerk and cussed him out while recording on his cell phone, the report stated. The clerk said the teen directed some of his anger at other customers in the store as well.

The clerk called 911 when the juvenile refused to leave, according to police.

Officers said the teen was initially defiant and refused to answer their questions. He eventually gave police his mother’s contact information, and she was summoned to the gas station.

Police later cited the teen for disorderly conduct and released him to his mother’s custody. He was also trespassed from entering the gas station.

Trending

Load comments