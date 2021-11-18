MILTON, Ga. — Police were called to Crabapple Crossing Elementary School on Nov. 2 where an employee reported fraud.
The victim said she got an email from her Walmart account about a scheduled grocery order pickup, which she had not made. The victim said someone used her debit card to order a bag of chips from a Walmart in Houston, Mississippi. The woman said suspects made a second pickup order for a heater and a box of rice at a Walmart in Houlka, Mississippi. The items totaled about $66, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.