Milton police arrest one of two suspected of felony theft

MILTON, Ga. –– Police arrested a 24-year-old Roswell woman for felony theft and drug possession April 29 after employees notified authorities of a shoplifting in progress.
A store official told police they had observed a man and woman load up merchandize into a shopping cart, pass all points of sale and load the items into the trunk of a dark-colored Nissan in the parking lot. The witness said the male accomplice abandoned the car as police arrived, but the woman may have re-entered the store.
While talking to the officer, the employee pointed out he woman as she was leaving the garden area of the store with a shopping cart full of items.
After a brief struggle, police arrested Katherine Antenor and placed her into the back of a patrol car. Shortly after, Antenor complained of a medical condition and was rushed to the hospital.
Police said that while searching Antenor’s personal belongings, they found her in possession of drug-related objects, including two needles with a brownish residue on them.
Antenor was later transported to the Fulton County Jail, charged with felony theft by shoplifting, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and possession of drug-related objects.
Police are tracking video surveillance to identify and apprehend the male suspect.
The total value of the merchandise involved in the theft exceeded $2,300.