MILTON — A woman reported July 11 that someone used her American Express without her knowledge and ordered an iPad from Best Buy.
The woman didn’t learn of the fraudulent $754 purchase until Best Buy called to tell her that the package was out for delivery.
The woman told officers the iPad was delivered to a home along Marrywood Court. Officers went to the residence and the homeowners there told them Best Buy delivered a random package the previous day that they hadn’t ordered. It was labeled with the victim’s name. Officers seized the package, which hadn’t been opened, and learned that the homeowner’s son was unwittingly ensnared in what officers called a “repackaging scam.”
Investigators explained it as a ploy where fraudsters acquire a victim’s account information and use it to make an online purchase. The package is then delivered to an address where another suspect photographs the contents and relabels the package before sending it to a subsequent address. The package is then relabeled and shuffled through several more addresses before finally being sent to the intended recipient, according to police.
Police filed no charges because no one at the Marrywood Court home ever relabeled the iPad package.
