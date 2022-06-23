Milton man’s safe goes missing during home renovation

MILTON, Ga. –– A Milton man reported June 11 his bedside safe was stolen during renovations at his home on Bethany Road at the end of May. The victim told police it was stolen while a moving company moved his furniture into his residence May 20.
He said his bedside safe was last seen May 19, but he didn’t realize it was missing until June 11.
His safe contained a .40 caliber handgun, valued at $1,000, his wife’s engagement ring, valued at $40,000, and her wedding ring, valued at $7,000.
The victim has an alarm system at his home and contacted the company about possible footage that might reveal any lead on who might’ve taken his safe.