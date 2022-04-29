MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man reported someone attempted to make a $1,401 purchase with his credit card at Home Depot April 20. The victim said he noticed the charge and immediately notified his bank that he had not made the purchase.
His bank canceled his card. The victim then logged onto his Home Depot account and saw that six faucets were ordered and being delivered to an address in Lawrenceville, and the order already had been shipped.
His American Express card was not linked to his account. The victim wants to press charges. Police advised him to check his credit report to ensure his identity and private information was secure.