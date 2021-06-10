MILTON, Ga. — A resident on May 24 reported that someone set off an explosive on the front porch of his Lathenview Court town house.

The complainant told officers someone put a “bomb” on his porch late May 20, and it caused a small fire when it exploded. It proved to be a “cherry bomb” firework. The man showed officers security camera footage of the explosion at his front door and the subsequent fire.

A neighbor reported seeing two suspicious men walking away from the complainant’s home shortly before the blast. The complainant also provided security footage of two people standing near his camera. One of them appeared to be holding something, according to police.

