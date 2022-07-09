Milton man reports alterations made to check

MILTON, Ga. –– A Milton man reported forgery of his electric bill check June 25, after he consulted his bank to find the wrong amount had been paid out – a $2,000 difference.
The victim told police he’d made a payment to his electrical company, but he was notified later that he never paid his bill.
The victim then called his bank – Truist – to confirm the check of $6,000 he sent to Sawnee EMC June 2. His bank told him the check cleared but it was $8,000 instead of the initial payment of $6,000 he had recorded. The victim said he thinks the check he sent was stolen and washed. The listed check said it was made out to a woman he did not know.
The victim said his bank plans to investigate and there are four additional check he sent out the same day that did not make their way to the proper destinations.
He canceled the four outstanding checks and opened a different account.