Milton man reportedly accosted in residential subdivision

MILTON, Ga. — Officers responded to Creek Club Circle in the Crooked Creek gated subdivision Nov. 22. A resident claimed someone pulled what looked like a gun on them and shattered their car window.
The victim said he noticed a driver in a gray sedan entering a code at the guest gate as he was driving through the residential entrance on Francis Road. The driver of the sedan pulled behind the victim as the gate was opening.
The victim said the suspect followed him into the subdivision then pulled alongside his vehicle and approached his window, saying “I’m trying to deliver groceries.” According to police, the man pulled something from his waistband and used it to bust out the victim’s driver’s side window. He said the suspect then got back into his vehicle and “raced out of the gate.”
The victim initially thought the suspect used a gun to damage his vehicle because of the loud pop it made when the window shattered. He later told officers it may have been a cell phone.
