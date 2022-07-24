Milton man notified of debt he says he does not owe

MILTON, Ga. –– Police responded to a fraud call June 21 from a resident who reported a collection agency attempted to collect more than $10,000 on a debt he said he didn’t owe.
The victim told police he had received a letter Dec. 30, 2021, from a collection agency by the name of Caine and Weiner. The agency sought to collect $10,268.
The victim then contacted Caine and Weiner directly and was told that someone used his personal information to open a Paysafe account and charged the $10,268.
Caine and Weiner were sent to collect the debt from the victim but then advised him to file a police report.