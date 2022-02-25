Milton man discovers attempted bank fraud

MILTON, Ga. –– A Milton man reported forgery to police Feb. 11. The victim told police that his bank – Heritage Southeast Bank – notified him that someone attempted to cash a $2,500 check that he had not issued.
While at the bank, the victim stated that he learned an $1,800 check he hadn’t issued had already cleared his account. He was able to obtain copies of both fraudulent checks. He said he thinks a check he’d written previously had been was washed and used to attempt to write the new checks. He closed his bank account.