Milton man arrested for hit-and-run wreck

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A 54-year-old Milton man was arrested in Alpharetta after allegedly fleeing the scene of a wreck Aug. 21.
Officers responded to the Taco Mac on North Main Street at about 8 p.m. after a victim reported his parked 2014 Volkswagen Jetta was struck from behind by a Ford Ranger that was attempting to back out of a parking space.
After the collision, the suspect fled to the QT gas station on Windward Parkway and then to his residence nearby.
Officers located the suspect at his home in Milton and charged him with hit and run.