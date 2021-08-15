MILTON, Ga. — Firefighters were called to the IMT Deerfield Apartments along Deer Trail July 27 to battle a blaze that left 30 residents displaced.
No residents or firefighters were injured. Fire crews from Alpharetta, Forsyth County and Roswell responded to assist and spent at least three hours working to extinguish the flames.
There was no determination what started the fire, but crews noted it began immediately after a severe thunderstorm rolled through the area.
According to the fire department, lightning caused a three-alarm fire in the same apartment complex in July 2020 that tore through one building’s roof and displaced 40 residents.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.