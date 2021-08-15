MILTON, Ga. — Firefighters were called to the IMT Deerfield Apartments along Deer Trail July 27 to battle a blaze that left 30 residents displaced.

No residents or firefighters were injured. Fire crews from Alpharetta, Forsyth County and Roswell responded to assist and spent at least three hours working to extinguish the flames.

There was no determination what started the fire, but crews noted it began immediately after a severe thunderstorm rolled through the area.

According to the fire department, lightning caused a three-alarm fire in the same apartment complex in July 2020 that tore through one building’s roof and displaced 40 residents.

