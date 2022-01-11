Milton business says burglars took $3,000 in cash

MILTON, Ga. –– Milton police responded to a burglary at Simply Bliss Nail Salon on Crabapple Road on Dec. 12.
The caller reported that teenagers had broken in the previous night and stole more than $3,000 from the cash register.
Security footage showed two males near the cash register at 11:30 p.m. One was wearing a reflective, bright color sweater with shorts. The other was wearing a sweater with pants.
The two spent 10 minutes inside the store, talking on the phone and left through the side door closest to the stairwell.
The burglary is still under investigation.
