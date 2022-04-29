Milton business reports fraud on bank transactions

MILTON, Ga. –– A manager at Cue Barbeque on Ga. 9 reported April 15 more than $16,000 of fraudulent checks had been cashed out of the company’s business account. The victim stated that on the previous day, she had noticed two large withdrawals from the business bank account and went to the bank to question the transactions. She said she discovered two checks had been cashed on Cue’s account, one for $8,400 deposited April 11, the second for $8,700 on April 12. and the second $8,400. Both had been mobile deposits and total to $17,100. The first check was deposited April 12 and the second April 11.
Both checks had been altered to resemble the business’ original checks. The account and routing numbers had been printed on the fake checks.
The victim told police she suspects the thief may have gotten ahold of an original check made out to one of the restaurant’s vendors.