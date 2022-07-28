Milton bride-to-be defrauded in online loan scheme

MILTON, Ga. –– A Milton woman notified police July 7 that she had been the victim of fraud for a loan she had applied for online to help pay for her upcoming wedding.
The lending company contacted her, and she provided her bank account information to receive the funds. The company stated they would first send a small amount to the account before transferring the full amount. She stated the company deposited a check for $900, then told her they needed her to return the money through Cashapp. She opted instead to send the money through the Zale cash app, but the company said the transfer did not go through after two attempts.
She ultimately bought two Target gift cards for a total of $900 and sent the card numbers to two phone numbers.
She then was asked to buy insurance to insure the loan which she found odd because the application said nothing about requiring it.
Meanwhile, the lending company continued sending checks to her account totaling $2,400. She asked them to stop, but she was told that she needed to repay the money or face possible criminal charges. She bought three Walmart gift cards totaling $1,200 and provided the company with the card numbers.
She ultimately realized she was dealing with a scam artist and notified her bank. She was told all of the checks from the lending company were forged and had not cleared. She also discovered all her cash app transfers had gone through.
She reported a total loss of $5,084 due to the scam.