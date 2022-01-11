Milton bicycle shop reports theft of trail bike

MILTON, Ga. –– The owner of Whitetails Bicycles on Mid Broadwell reported someone had stolen a trail bike from in front of the store on Dec. 12. A white male, described as about 6 feet tall with brown hair and slim build, was seen driving up to the store in a Toyota Tacoma.
The male took a 20-inch Red Cannondale trail bike that had been dropped off for service in September and was ready for pick up. The bike was valued at around $400.
The suspect was seen parking his vehicle, then scanning the bikes outside of the store.
After loading the bike into his truck, the driver sped off, leaving marks on the ground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.