Mill Springs Academy swindled for $250,000

MILTON, Ga. — An employee at Mill Springs Academy informed Milton Police March 23 she paid $244,150 to a scam email address in late February.
The woman said she received an invoice email from someone she believed was a representative from Sluss and Padgett.
Later, after speaking with a real Sluss and Padgett representative, it was determined that the email address the money was sent to was fraudulent.
The email was sent by the legitimate email address at 9:44 a.m. that morning, but the school received the intercepted scam email at 09:51 a.m.