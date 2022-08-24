Miami police arrest suspects tied to Sandy Springs celebrity home invasions

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs police detectives traveled to Miami over the weekend and have since indicted three men in connection with several home invasions in Sandy Springs and metro Atlanta.
On Aug. 18, the Miami-Dade Police Department arrested Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff. Police say the men allegedly targeted several celebrity homes during a rash of home invasions during which one victim was shot on July 4 at Parkside Place.
The victim is still recovering from his injuries.
The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, case that led to the indictment on Aug. 22 includes 220 charges of gang involvement, home invasion, burglary, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by convicted felons and more.
While charges were brought against 24 gang members, four are outstanding, according to Sandy Springs police.
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department will extradite Caldwell, Anderson and Huff from Miami in the coming days.