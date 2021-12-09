Meth suspects arrested while sleeping in Forsyth park

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were arrested after deputies found them passed out in a pickup truck at Keith Bridge Park near Lake Lanier after hours Nov. 13.
Kristina Leigh Robinson, 56, of Gainesville, and Troy Andrew Nicholas, 51, of Dawsonville were both charged with loitering and prowling, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy patrolling Old Keith Bridge Road spotted a pickup truck in the parking lot 45 minutes after the park’s 10 p.m. close time. The officer found the suspects sleeping in the truck and noted both were clearly under the influence.
Deputies searched the vehicle and found several bottles with meth residue, a pill bottle with a small amount of meth and three smoking pipes, a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.
