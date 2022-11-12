Metal shop burglarized for catalytic converters

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A business on North Fulton Industrial Boulevard in Alpharetta was burglarized Oct. 31 by thieves who cut holes though a sheet metal warehouse wall to steal catalytic converters.
Alpharetta Police reports said the burglary happened at North Fulton Metals sometime between Oct. 29 and Oct. 31, and thieves cut four holes in the warehouse wall to enter the business. Eight catalytic converters were stolen from the business.
Business owners said they had no idea who could be responsible for the burglary but said their warehouse in College Park was previously burglarized in a similar manner.
Security camera footage of the incident was recorded, the report said, but was not shared with police at the time of the report.