Men wanted for alleged theft of $520 in game controllers

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Target employee reported to police July 13 a shoplifting incident, where three suspects stole several PlayStation 5 controllers valued at around $520.
Surveillance video shows three men enter the store July 12, walk into the technology section and pick up around six controllers, the police report said. The video also shows the suspects leaving while concealing the controllers and not paying for them, the report said.
The employee said she could not identify the individuals. She also said the suspects left the scene in a vehicle with an unidentified make, model and tag.