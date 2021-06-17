ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police were dispatched to a theft call at the Best Buy along North Point Drive on June 6. Two men attempted to return what appeared to be a MacBook Pro valued at $1,300.

But the box it was returned in was filled with tiles to match the weight of a MacBook. A cashier became leery because the box was packed suspiciously and the label with the computer’s serial number had been removed.

She called a manager to assist, but the two suspects ran out of the store and fled in a Chevy Malibu when the manager opened the box.

According to police, the MacBook Pro was purchased in the store with a gift card May 23. The manager told officers the gift card may have been fraudulent as well.

