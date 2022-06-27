Men steal gift cards from Sam’s Club

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Two unidentified men allegedly used a scam in the Sam’s Club on Davis Drive to make off with $4,000 in activated gift cards June 9.
A store manager told police that the men came to a checkout lane to purchase eight $500 gift cards. The cashier scanned the cards, which the manager said activated them, before the suspects presented the cashier with payment. The manager told police that one suspect put the activated cards in his pocket and removed different, unactivated gift cards from another pocket.
The cash the men provided was $200 short to pay for the cards. When the cashier informed them, the suspects said they changed their minds and no longer wanted the cards. They left the unactivated cards with the cashier and left the store with the activated cards.
The manager was able to provide police with the name on the membership of one suspect, but police were unable to confirm his information.