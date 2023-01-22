Men’s spa employee receives disturbing email

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Police were dispatched to Jonpaul’s Salon and Spa for Men on Medlock Bridge Road Jan. 13 in response to harassment from a customer.
A woman told police a “disgruntled” customer sent an email in regard to how one of the employees made him upset. The woman was not sure who the customer could be because they have two customers with the same name. The customer sent an email talking about political standpoints and race and how his life was hard when growing up, the police report said.
The woman could not give police a physical description of the customer. Business staff haven't seen the customer in a couple of days, the police report said, nor has the customer made any other attempts to contact staff.