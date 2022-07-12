Men fail in attempt to cash fake checks in Forsyth

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Two unidentified men allegedly attempted to cash fraudulent checks at a CITGO convenience store on Atlanta Highway June 22.
The store owner called deputies and reported that the men had driven separately and parked at two gas pumps before entering the store. The men then attempted to cash two checks from different businesses totaling more than $6,300. Neither of the men provided ID, so cashiers refused them the transaction.
After being denied, the men attempted to walk out the store’s back exit but had to return to the front after they found the back door was locked, according to the report. The men got in their respective vehicles and left.
Employees provided deputies with the information that was on the checks as well as security footage of the two suspects.