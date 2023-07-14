Men charged with theft at North Point Mall

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police arrested two Forsyth County men June 18 on shoplifting charges at the North Point Mall.
Officers reported responding to the Macy’s in the mall around 6 p.m. A loss prevention employee at the store said two men were taking merchandise and placing it into a vehicle
Officers reported observing one of the suspects, Juan Hernandez-Gomez, 26, removing items from hangers and placing them onto his shoulder. Officers located the second suspect Rodolfo Tienda-Camargo, 34, of Cumming and escorted the pair out of the store.
The passenger in the suspects’ vehicle told officers he was unaware of the theft, but the three came to the mall around 4:30 p.m. to get a suitcase for Tienda-Camargo's upcoming trip, the report states.
Officers reported Tienda-Camargo said he was moving back to Mexico July 6, and they originally did not intend to steal the merchandise, but they decided to remove the items from the store and place them into their vehicle. He allowed officers to retrieve the merchandise, the report states.
Surveillance footage showed the alleged theft and Tienda-Camargo handing items to Hernandez-Gomez to be concealed in the bag, the report states. Officers also reported locating needle-nosed pliers in Tienda-Camargo's pocket.
The total value of the stolen merchandise was reported at $1,499.
Both men were charged with felony theft by shoplifting, and Tienda-Camargo faces an additional charge of felony possession of tools for the commission of a crime.