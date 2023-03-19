Mellow Mushroom stores hit with fake credit card

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — An employee of Mellow Mushroom off Medlock Bridge Road reported to Johns Creek Police March 5 that a man attempted to purchase $500 in gift cards with a fraudulent credit card.
The employee said the man came in earlier that day and used a credit card to make the purchase, but the last four digits on the sales receipt for the Visa credit card didn’t match the last four digits of the credit card being used. The employee described the suspect to be a 5-foot-10 White man with black hair.
The employee said he refused to give the gift cards to the man, who then started yelling at him. The man used a passport as identification, the police report said, but the employee didn’t remember the name. The employee was able to cancel the sale transaction and took a photograph of a red Dodge Charger with a Florida tag the man left in.
The employee said he was notified that the same man had attempted to purchase gift cards at the Suwanee and Cumming Mellow Mushroom locations the same day.
The employee also sent police an image of a sales receipt for $400 in Mellow Mushroom gift cards purchased March 4 at the location off New Paces Ferry Road in Atlanta.
The store told the employee that it had the suspect’s name and that the last four numbers of the Visa credit card used for the purchase matches the last four digits of the card on the sales receipt for the Johns Creek Mellow Mushroom location.