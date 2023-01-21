Medical examiner to probe retirement home death

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police reported that the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will investigate the death of a 74-year-old man who died by apparent suicide at a local retirement home in January.
Officers responded to an apartment on Vaughan Drive in Alpharetta at about 5 p.m. on Jan. 10, responding to a welfare check for a man who hadn’t been seen in several hours. The retirement home manager found the man’s body in a bed. Reports said the man was found with a head wound and a firearm in his hand.
A friend of the victim, who initially requested the welfare check, reported she had last seen him alive the night before and hadn’t noticed anything abnormal about his behavior. Neighbors told police they had not heard a gunshot or anything else out of the ordinary.
The victim’s body was transported to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Officer after the scene was investigated.