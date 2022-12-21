McDonough man cited for hit and run, burglary

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police arrested a McDonough man on counts of hit-and-run, assault and burglary on Dec. 10.
Officers were first dispatched to the area of Dogwood Road and Old Holcomb Bridge Road in response to an accident. A woman reported that a silver Mercedes ran into the back of her vehicle three times and then fled.
The woman said she had followed the car after it hit her, and at a stop sign the driver exited his vehicle and stumbled to hers, asking why she was following him. She reported he said he was “too drunk to drive.”
The man got back in his car and then crashed into a gate at the end of the road. He got out and began walking toward the woman’s car, at which point she drove off in fear. Police attempted to find the man but could not locate him at the time.
Around an hour and a half later, police responded to a report of a residential burglary on Chads Ford Way. While the homeowner wasn’t home, two rocks had been thrown through the home’s window and the rear glass door had been forced open.
The officers then found a man, matching the description of the hit-and-run driver, smelling of alcohol. He was taken into custody and moved to a temporary holding cell. In the cell, police reports said the man “offered violence.”
Police then tased the man and put him in handcuffs. He was later taken to Fulton County jail and charged with two counts of hit and run, driving under the influence, simple assault, burglary, felony obstruction and following too closely.