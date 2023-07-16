McDonald’s employee investigated for threats

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police responded to reports June 22 of an employee making threats to her coworkers at the McDonald’s on Ashford Dunwoody Road. Police are now seeking terroristic threat and disorderly conduct warrants for her arrest.
According to a witness, the employee was mopping the dining room and asked a customer to move her feet in an “aggressive manner.” The customer asked the employee who she was talking to, and the employee started yelling at the customer threatening to beat her up and kill her.
The reporting witness escorted the employee out of the dining room to speak about her reaction. Other customers and employees told police the woman became belligerent, loud and used profane language while threatening to kill everyone and “blow the place up.”
There were no injuries on the scene, and the employee was escorted out of the restaurant. An officer called the employee to hear her side, and she told police she felt like she was being picked on. As a result of being “picked on,” she was fired.
The officer said she continued to blame everyone, including the customer, for being fired from her job before hanging up the phone. The police report states the officer will be seeking warrants for terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. The case remains open.