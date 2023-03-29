McDonald’s employee arrested for theft

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police arrested a 29-year-old employee of a local McDonald’s for allegedly stealing $221 from the restaurant’s cash register in March.
Officers responded to the McDonald’s on Ashford Dunwoody Road March 20 after receiving a report that someone had stolen cash from the restaurant. Officers were shown security camera footage from when the theft allegedly occurred March 10 at about 9 p.m.
After seeing the footage, officers spoke with a suspect in the theft who allegedly admitted to taking the money.
The man was arrested and charged with theft by taking and was transported to the DeKalb County Jail.