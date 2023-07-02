Mayhem ensues at party as police disburse crowd

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police responded to the area around Belladrum and Candacraig roads June 9, after receiving numerous 911 calls.
Residents reported roads blocked, driveways blocked, vehicles racing, drugs being openly used, intoxicated partygoers and people walking down the middle of the street. When police arrived, they also saw guests carrying firearms.
Police agreed to disperse the party, as the event had grown beyond the abilities of the host to govern it.
After speaking with the host, police saw a gray Dodge Charger nearly strike a vehicle and pedestrians. Police ordered the male driver, who was around 20 years old, to stop the vehicle. But the suspect fled and hit two cars, eventually abandoning the vehicle down the road.
Police ran the license plate, which returned to a different Charger with a different VIN number. When police ran the VIN number of the car, it returned with suspended registration, no insurance and was stolen, listed by the DeKalb County Police Department. The vehicle was impounded.
The Alpharetta Police Department arrived on scene to assist in clearing the partygoers. Police were able to clear the party but were also informed of entering autos and physical fights in the area.