ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police were dispatched to a fatal collision involving a wrong-way driver early April 9 on Ga. 400.

Police said the crash happened just before 3 a.m. on the state highway’s northbound exit ramp at Old Milton Parkway. Two vehicles were involved and both drivers suffered serious injuries and were transported to North Fulton Hospital.

Montana Elizabeth Glenny died at the hospital, according to an incident report. The 23-year-old Marietta woman was listed as a manager of a Peace, Love and Pizza shop a little over a mile away from the crash site. Glenny was suspected of driving on the wrong side of the roadway, police indicated.

Melissa Sue Peyton, 29, of Sandy Springs, was driving a Dodge Avenger, the other vehicle involved, according to the incident report.

Load comments