Marietta woman charged with attempted fraud in Dunwoody

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police officers arrested a Cobb County woman on July 20, after she allegedly attempted to make fraudulent withdraws from a Regions Bank using a fake identity.
According to Dunwoody Police Reports, officers responded to the Regions Bank on Mount Vernon Road and were told that the woman had attempted to make multiple withdrawals at three Regions Bank locations.
The woman, who was still onsite, provided officers with an Alabama license that “appeared to be fake” and could not remember the exact address on the license.
Police learned that the woman had already been to Regions Bank locations in Sandy Springs, Cobb and Dekalb counties, and had attempted to withdraw $8,500 using the fake ID and bank card bearing the same name.
At a Regions Bank in Marietta, the woman had been able to withdraw $7,500 from the account after answering several security questions.
With a fingerprint reader, officers learned that the woman was using a fake identity, and she was placed under arrest.