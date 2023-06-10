Marietta woman arrested for public drunkenness

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell officers arrested a Marietta woman for public intoxication, obstruction of officers and giving a false name to law enforcement on May 28 after residents on Regency Road reported a disturbance.
Witnesses said the woman was banging on the front door of a home, screaming racial slurs and threatening to deface peoples’ cars. Police said the woman had an open beer in hand, smelled of alcohol and appeared to have wet herself.
When officers tried to take her into custody the woman began kicking an officer in the leg and trying to pull away. She gave officers a false name and date of birth, but they later determined her identity.
The officers took her Alpharetta City Jail on warrants of public intoxication, felony obstruction officers and giving a false name and birthdate to law enforcement.