ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police were dispatched to a March 28 burglary at the Robatech USA manufacturing plant on Alderman Drive.

Police said a male suspect dressed in black used a crowbar to pry his way into the business, and surveillance footage showed him break into one of the offices inside.

The company’s owner was not sure if anything was missing, but told police a laptop was possibly stolen. Police collected fingerprints. No arrest was made.

Load comments