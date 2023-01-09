Man with bolt cutters arrested for LA Fitness thefts

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A man found in the locker room of an Alpharetta LA Fitness with bolt cutters after a spree of burglaries has been charged with multiple felony counts, police reports said.
Police were called to the Windward Parkway gym Dec. 28, after a man returned from his workout and discovered his lock was missing and his locker had been burglarized. Multiple credit cards had been stolen from the man’s wallet, the report said.
After taking the report, officers left the gym but were stopped in the parking lot by the victim, who said a bag containing a bolt cutter had been found in the locker room with another gym guest.
Officers returned to the locker room and confronted the suspect. After a short interrogation the suspect, a 51-year-old Atlanta man, admitted he broke into several of the lockers because he was “down on his luck.”
In the locker room, officers located multiple locks that had been cut open or broken, several stolen credit cards and $85 in cash which they presume had been stolen.
The suspect was taken into custody and was charged with financial transaction card theft, identity fraud and criminal trespass.