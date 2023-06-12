Man wanted on warrants eludes police after chase

MILTON, Ga. — Police were dispatched to Deer Valley Drive in reference to a man yelling outside.
When police arrived, they observed the suspect sitting in a black sedan in a cul-de-sac. The suspect sped away, and after the chase was canceled, police saw the suspect drive through The Juncture Apartments and stop at a red light. Police again attempted to intercept the driver by pulling in front of the vehicle. The suspect pulled forward, almost striking the patrol vehicle, then began backing.
With a weapon drawn, police commanded the suspect to put the vehicle in park, but he took off. Police asked dispatch to advise the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office of the suspect, whose driver’s license was suspended.
The suspect also had an active warrant in Forsyth County for a probation violation on the original charge of DUI drugs. The warrant also had a miscellaneous comment about an aggravated assault charge, weapons, obstruction and drugs.
Alpharetta Police notified Milton Police that the vehicle’s tag was captured with a Flock camera. The vehicle was registered to the suspect’s mother, the police report said.
Police obtained electronic warrants for the suspect’s arrest for fleeing and eluding police, reckless driving and driving while license suspended.