Man uses refund scam at tire store locations

MILTON, Ga. — An employee at Mavis Tire on Ga. 9 reported to police May 8 that a man had taken $1,000 from the business through a refund as services were being performed on his blue Honda Accord.
The employee said all he would have had to do is click on the screen, select options and then select “refund.” Once that had been done, the suspect, whose car had a New Jersey tag, entered the amount he wanted added to his card and tapped the card onto the machine to receive the money.
Through security footage obtained by the regional manager, it took around one minute for the suspect to supply himself with the funds. Once the funds had been transferred from the machine, the police report said the suspect took the receipt and crumpled it up, which the employee witnessed.
The suspect was described as a Black male between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-10, between 140 and 165 pounds, with a slim build and black hair in a twist style. He was wearing a white T-shirt, black sweatpants and a gold chain.
Employees at a Johns Creek location said the suspect, based on MO and the given description, committed the same crime there. Another location, also on Ga. 9, reported seeing the same suspect.