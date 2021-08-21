ROSWELL, Ga. — An unidentified man reportedly tried to climb into someone’s car as they sat at a traffic light on Old Roswell Road with the windows down Aug. 2.

According to police, the incident happened at the intersection of Commerce Parkway. The victims said they were waiting at the light when the suspect tried to climb through the passenger’s side window.

The victims sped away from the area and called 911. They described the man as 5 feet, 9 inches in height, about 180 pounds, saying he appeared to be in his late 30s with olive skin.

