Man tracks AirPods to address in Alpharetta

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police were dispatched to Lifetime Fitness on Johns Creek Parkway April 17 when an Alpharetta man reported stolen AirPods, later tracked to addresses in Alpharetta.
The man said he was at the gym, using his Apple AirPods April 13 and took them off to swim. He left and later returned when he realized he did not have his AirPods, which were white inside a case with the quote, “Why so serious,” on the front.
Later that night, he received a notification from Find My iPhone that his AirPods had moved to two addresses in Alpharetta.
The last update he received was April 14, located at an address on Hunters Moon Drive. But the man said he does not know anyone at the address and has notified the gym of the theft.
Video footage from the alleged theft requires a subpoena for the corporate office, the police report said.