DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police were dispatched to a combative encounter between a customer and cashier Aug. 18 at an Exxon gas station along Perimeter Center East.
The cashier told officers the customer was taking too long to select his items at the checkout counter. She began ringing up other customers on a different cash register. That apparently angered the suspect, who demanded that the cashier finish checking him out.
The two exchanged words and the customer threatened to “make a scene” if the attendant didn’t finish his transaction. The cashier told him he could visit a different store and the man became “loud and boisterous,” according to police. He later threw a king-sized Snickers candy bar that hit the cashier in the face. The man then fled on foot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.