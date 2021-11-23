ROSWELL, Ga. — Police were dispatched to the Roswell Emergency Dispatch Center on Oct. 27 after a man reportedly called 911 repeatedly and made lewd comments.
Call takers gave officers audio of three separate calls from the suspect.
In the first call, according to police, the caller threatened the dispatcher and her family.
The man called back a second time and asked to speak to a Roswell cop, then used a racial slur when the dispatcher asked his location. He also threatened to sexually assault children during the short exchange, police said.
The man asked “why is your police department so crooked?” in the third call. When a dispatcher asked if the man needed any help, he responded “I was watching YouTube videos and you are all crooked. You let cops that are drunk go.” He also used a racial slur before that call ended.
Police were unable to determine the caller’s identity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.