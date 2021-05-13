DUNWOODY, Ga. — A Douglasville woman called police April 30 to report that an unidentified suspect threatened her while she was at Perimeter Mall.

The complainant said she was crossing the road and stepped in front of a vehicle. When she yelled for the car to slow down, she said the male driver cussed at her and made a gun gesture as he threatened to pull a firearm. The driver nearly struck the woman’s mother as he sped away from the scene. The victim took a picture of the suspect’s license plate, which returned to a Hertz rental car out of Texas, according to police.

