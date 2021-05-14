FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies investigated an April 22 road rage incident along Union Hill Road.
The victim said he accidently cut someone off, and the driver of the other vehicle pulled in front of him in a turn lane. The suspect held a handgun out of his window while the two vehicles were stopped and pointed it toward the victim.
No gunshots were fired, deputies indicated.
