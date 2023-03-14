Man taken to hospital after biting coworkers

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell Police transported a man to North Fulton Hospital after his coworkers said he assaulted them and injured himself on Feb. 27.
Officers arrived on the scene at an apartment complex on Alpharetta Highway to find two coworkers downstairs. They told officers to go to the fourth floor where the man was shirtless, yelling, beating on doors and covered in blood and cuts.
To subdue the man, officers “held him” with a taser and put him in handcuffs.
His coworkers said they had picked up the man in their car earlier to hang out when he started yelling and acting out. They said his condition got worse, and he was eventually convinced his coworkers were cops.
Once he left the car, he ran through the apartment complex screaming and hitting things. Each of the coworkers tried to subdue him, but he bit and assaulted them. Neither of the coworkers wanted to press charges.
Medics restrained him to a gurney when the ambulance arrived. He was taken to North Fulton Hospital to treat his self-inflicted injuries.