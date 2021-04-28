ROSWELL, Ga. — An Atlanta man allegedly pointed a toy gun at motorists and laid in the roadway in front of the Walmart along Mansell Road on April 17.
Alpharetta police responded and got the suspect to drop the toy gun. Roswell officers took him into custody. He was described as belligerent and hostile in the police report. Police took the man to North Fulton Hospital to be medically evaluated and he was admitted. He continued to be belligerent and had to be restrained to his hospital bed, police said.
Officers obtained arrest warrants for the man in connection with the incident. Those charges had yet to be filed as of press time.
