Man taken for $6,000 in online fraud scheme

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man reported to police July 5 that he had been scammed into depositing $6,000 into a Bitcoin account a month before.
The victim said he was on his computer when a message from Microsoft popped up, prompting him to call a certain number. He called the number and spoke with a woman, who said his computer had been hacked and that it put his bank account at risk. The woman allegedly gave him contact information for someone at PNC Bank.
The victim was told that his account balance of $21,410 was at risk and to contact Social Security. The victim did so and received a call back from another man, who had the victim withdraw $6,000 from his bank and deposit it into a Bitcoin account.
The victim received a barcode to deposit the money into the Bitcoin Depot.